Venus Market Cap Tops $611.35 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Venus has a total market capitalization of $611.35 million and $175.87 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $63.81 or 0.00129560 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,477.36 or 1.00453542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,580,170 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

