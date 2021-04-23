Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 20,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $213,021.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,254.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,402,926 shares of company stock worth $12,941,429. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $380.25 million, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

