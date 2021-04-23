Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Veracyte stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.45. 449,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,669. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

