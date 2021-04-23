Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $9.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.78.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

