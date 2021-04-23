Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,159. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

