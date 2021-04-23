Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $35.31

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.31, but opened at $34.35. Viant Technology shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 294 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viant Technology stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

