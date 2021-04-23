Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 62722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.