VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $56.44 million and $503,607.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4,227.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.