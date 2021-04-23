ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

