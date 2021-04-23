Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

