Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Get Visteon alerts:

NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.