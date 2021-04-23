Vivek Jetley Sells 1,100 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,112.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $94.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.