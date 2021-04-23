VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years.

VOC stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.80.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

