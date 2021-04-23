Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

ETR:VOW3 traded up €2.65 ($3.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €231.05 ($271.82). 837,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €168.35. Volkswagen has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

