W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $238,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $419.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.