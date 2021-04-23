Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:WALDU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 26th

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:WALDU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

WALDU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,477,000. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units comprises 3.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

About Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Waldencast Acquisition Inc and changed its name to Waldencast Acquisition Corp.

