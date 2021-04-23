Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Walmart has underperformed the industry in the past year, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company has been gaining on high pandemic-led demand, especially in the e-commerce channel that remained strong in all units during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. E-commerce sales surged 69% in the U.S. segment. Certainly, the company’s solid efforts to enhance delivery services have been aiding. However, high COVID-19 costs and repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. hurt the adjusted operating income in the quarter, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s fiscal 2022 view suggests a decline in net sales, operating income and earnings per share, mainly due to divestitures. Moreover, plans to raise wages of another 425,000 frontline workers, may hurt Walmart’s margins.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.17.

WMT stock opened at $139.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

