Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €143.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €174.80 ($205.65) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €160.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €144.00 ($169.41) and a 52 week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

