Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.45 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

