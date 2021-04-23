Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

