Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $278.39

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $278.39 and last traded at $278.39, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.38 and a 200 day moving average of $241.12.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.