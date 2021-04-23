Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $417.80. The stock had a trading volume of 225,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

