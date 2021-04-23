Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. 2,219,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

