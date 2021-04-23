WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get WeCommerce alerts:

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.