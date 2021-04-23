Wedbush Comments on Cricut’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cricut in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cricut’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Get Cricut alerts:

EWTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cricut Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.