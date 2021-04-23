Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Shares of SI stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.61 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,076,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.