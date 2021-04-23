Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflect strong capital markets performance and reserve release. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion efforts and strong mortgage banking business are likely to keep supporting financials. While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt interest income and margins. and coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand, gradual economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans. Its impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet. These capital deployment actions are likely to enhance shareholder value.”

4/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/1/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. 914,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,324,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $456.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average is $130.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

