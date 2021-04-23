Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northland Power (NPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northland Power (TSE: NPI):

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

2/23/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$57.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPI opened at C$43.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. Northland Power Inc. has a 52 week low of C$28.58 and a 52 week high of C$51.45.

Get Northland Power Inc alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.