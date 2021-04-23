Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £104.60 ($136.66) price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £124 ($162.01) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £125 ($163.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £119.44 ($156.05) price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/11/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £122 ($159.39) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £120.80 ($157.83) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £122 ($159.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £129.78 ($169.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,969 ($104.12) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market cap of £11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,095.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,971.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

