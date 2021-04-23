Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Weibo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

NASDAQ WB opened at $49.74 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

