Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,053.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,826.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,660.00 and a twelve month high of $5,028.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,704.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,371.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NVR by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

