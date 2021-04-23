Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 10,517.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.80). On average, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

