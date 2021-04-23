Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

