Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.06% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDGE opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

