Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Limbach were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.