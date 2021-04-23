Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $51,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

