Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 891,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

