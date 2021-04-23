Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,193 Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enochian Biosciences were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENOB opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

