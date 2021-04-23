Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

NYSE:EQD opened at $9.92 on Friday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

