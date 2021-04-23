Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. 599,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,608,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

