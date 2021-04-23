Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

