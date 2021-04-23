Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,874.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

