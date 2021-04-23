Wentworth Resources plc (WEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on July 23rd

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WEN opened at GBX 22.65 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.24 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 16.98. Wentworth Resources has a one year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24.09 ($0.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.07.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

