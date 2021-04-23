Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WERN. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.16.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

