WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.02 Million

Brokerages expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $152.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.30 million and the lowest is $147.29 million. WesBanco posted sales of $148.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $594.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $603.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.45 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,680 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. 4,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

