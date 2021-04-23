Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.23.

WDO stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.85. 99,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,639. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

