Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

