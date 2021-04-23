Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.50-23.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.21.

WHR stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.89 and a 52 week high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.29.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

