Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $34.66

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $33.82. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

