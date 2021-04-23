William Blair Initiates Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OLO opened at $29.90 on Monday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

